My husband is a cat rancher.
This is an inside joke, but also the truth. We own cattle. We farm cropland and we host about a dozen fixed cats, feeding them once daily if the weather is nice and twice if the weather is less than desirable.
They nap on and in the bales, the outbuildings or on top of the various farm equipment. They share their water with the cattle. Some of them play with our dog.
I can cuddle about half of them, touch all but two of them and have names for most of them. They receive head scratches from my cat ranching husband at chores time and he takes note of which will perch on the fence posts.
I know that a fixed colony of cats doesn’t welcome unfixed cats. I can add a fixed cat into the bunch at any time but I don’t have to worry about a tom cat showing up and in all my years raising this colony, I’ve never had a kitten.
My husband loves his ranch cats. His ranch cats love him.
Secretly, he’s a cat man albeit he’s just starting to willingly accept it. Our oldest outside cat has recently began taking up the indoors during meal times and nap, so most of the day. She sleeps on the feet of her cat rancher most nights.
She’s easily 12 to 15 years old. I put her on the farm 10 years ago when I started at HHS and Dr. Saoi had trapped her in the garage, fixed her and asked Heartland to find a better alternative. She was wild as could be. Heartland didn’t have an option but I started a fixed farm colony with her. Each spring, she vacations and disappears for 4 to 8 weeks, usually showing back up when the heat index nears 100 daily.
Today, I can pick her up and she’ll curl onto my lap, a much more relaxed “wild cat” after ten years at the house.
In every community there are free-roaming cats who are born wild, got lost or were abandoned. Adult stray cats who were once domesticated can often be turned into indoor pets again. Feral kittens can be caught young, socialized and then surrendered to the shelter. True wild cats will never be caught. But, are all “wild” cats actually growly and mean?
Heartland Humane Society receives phone calls daily requesting we intake the “nicest cat that just walked across my patio” because the cat “simply can’t survive outdoors.” We often say no. My cat ranching husband and all those like him are the reason why.
Why can’t a happy cat enjoy living outside? Why is it that so many humans think a stray, healthy looking, happy cat rubbing up on your leg is begging you to catnap him to the nearest shelter where he will be caged until adoptable into an inside-only home?
Is there a chance that cat has the same indoor opportunities for meals and naps at a home just down the street or road?
After 4,000 years of domestication, cats still demonstrate keen hunting skills and can quickly climb trees and other instinctual outdoor behavior skills. Indoor cats are provided toy mice, windows and cat perches to meet these needs.
Some cats only know how to live inside and should be kept there. A stray cat that’s bolting to get inside your house clearly knows all about the swanky life of indoor cat living. But not all happy cats want to come inside.
Wait, hear me out. Are indoor cats safer? Yes.
Is it the neighborly thing to do to keep your cat inside? Absolutely. Cat litter pans were invented in the 1950s for this very reason.
Indoor cats can easily live into their late teens or beyond. Many outdoor cats often disappear a decade younger. Some, like my Molly, live a fruitful great life including her annual summer vacation.
My business is adopting indoor cats. My objective is not to force an outdoor cat to move inside.
