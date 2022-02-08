Yankton County recorded $176.3 million in real estate/land sales in 2021, a 48% increase over 2020 according to figures shared by Brian Hunhoff, Yankton County Register of Deeds. Hunhoff shared a number of statistics as guest speaker at the Feb. 7 Interchange meeting at Minerva’s.
President Kathy Quinlivan called the meeting to order, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center invited members to visit the “Sit on It” chair exhibit open through the end of March. The exhibit includes over 50 chairs, each with their own story. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, encouraged members to “Give the Library a High $5.” The fundraiser is being held through February to support the Yankton Community Library Foundation.
Hunhoff, in his 16th year as Register of Deeds for Yankton County, shared that he and his staff completed over 7,000 transactions in 2021 involving vital records, land records, copy requests and liens. They collected an office record $418,773 in total fees breaking the office record by 22 percent. He shared a number of other statistics including:
• 2021 — monthly average of real estate sales in Yankton County: $14.7 million
• 2021 — Births at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton: 542
• 2020 — Yankton County Census (US Census Bureau) 23,310 (increase in 872 from 2010)
Hunhoff credits his hard-working staff with helping complete this important work for the county while finishing the year under budget in 2021. He has submitted his nominating petition for reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.