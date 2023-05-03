Four FFA Chapters qualified for the Farmers Union Farm Safety Quiz Bowl Championships during the 2023 State FFA Convention. The qualifying FFA Chapters are Gettysburg, Selby Area, Platte-Geddes and Wolsey-Wessington.

The four teams qualified to compete in the Quiz Bowl Championships held during Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair, Sept. 2. The state’s largest agricultural organization hosts this competition annually to encourage farm safety.

