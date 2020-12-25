Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
LARGE PRINT
• “Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel, fiction
• “The Weekend” by Charlotte Wood, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Dailey Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick” by Jen Sincero, nonfiction
• “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, nonfiction
• “The Deepest South of All: True Stories from Natchez, Mississippi” by Richard Grant, nonfiction
• “The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias: How to Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams” by Pamela Fuller, nonfiction
• “How to Astronaut: an Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth” by Terry Virts, nonfiction
• “Modern Bargello: How to Stitch 15 Colorful Projects” by Tina Francis, nonfiction
• “Modern Cottage Garden: a Fresh Approach to a Classic Style” by Greg Loades, nonfiction
• “Modern Madness: An Owner’s Manual” by Terri Cheney, nonfiction
• “Money: The True Story of a Made-up Thing” by Jacob Goldstein, nonfiction
• “Poppy in The Wild: A Lost Dog, Fifteen Hundred Acres of Wilderness, and the Dogged Determination That Brought Her Home” by Teresa J. Rhyne, nonfiction
• “The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System” by Paul Murdin, nonfiction
• “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, nonfiction
• “Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in The Americas” by Roberto Lovato, nonfiction
• “The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with The Unexplained” by Colin Dickey, nonfiction
• “War: How Conflict Shaped Us” by Margaret MacMillan, nonfiction
• “We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence” by Becky Cooper, nonfiction
• “Weird Earth: Debunking Strange Ideas About Our Planet” by Donald R. Prothero, nonfiction
• “Barcelona Days” by Daniel Riley, fiction
• “The Boys’ Club” by Erica Katz, fiction
• “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett” by Annie Lyons, fiction
• “The Brother Years” by Shannon Burke, fiction
• “Cold as Ice” by Allison Brennan, fiction
• “The Comeback” by Ella Berman, fiction
• “Dead Man Dancing” by John Galligan, fiction
• “Death on The Menu” by Lucy Burdette, fiction
• “The Eighth Life” by Nino Haratischvili, fiction
• “Every Bone a Prayer” by Ashley Blooms, fiction
• “Fire in The Blood” by Perry O’Brien, fiction
• “Forging Fire” by Lisa Preston, fiction
• “Game of Dog Bones” by Laurien Berenson, fiction
• “A Good Family” by A.H. Kim, fiction
• “Hems & Homicide” by Elizabeth Penney, fiction
• “Hidden Treasure” by Jane K. Cleland, fiction
• “In Case of Emergency” by E.G. Scott, fiction
• “Just Like You” by Nick Hornby, fiction
• “Latitudes of Longing” by Shubhangi Swarup, fiction
• “Layla” by Colleen Hoover, fiction
• “Luster” by Raven Leilani, fiction
• “Never Ask Me” by Jeff Abbott, fiction
• “The Nightworkers” by Brian Selfon, fiction
• “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow, fiction
• “The Resisters” by Gish Jen, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away” by Meg Medina, fiction
• “That’s Not My Bat…” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
• “That’s Not My Llama…” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
• “That’s Not My Snowman…” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
• “That’s Not My Squirrel…” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
• “That’s Not My Teddy…” by Fiona Watt, fiction, board book
ADULT DVD’s
• “The Crown,” season 3
• “When Calls the Heart,” season 7
• “Yellowstone,” season 3
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
