On Saturday, April 17, the City of Yankton is again having their annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection at the Transfer Station (1200 West 23rd Street) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
So many of us who care about our environment are very happy to utilize this wonderful service, but few have any idea of the amount of time and effort involved in bringing this event to the citizens of Yankton and the surrounding area. I decided to visit with Mary Robb, a City of Yankton employee, who has been the Keep Yankton Beautiful contact for this and many other events. She has been involved with the HHW event since 2005 when she started work at the city to help promote recycling. (She is the sweet, helpful person you speak to when you call 668-5213 with questions about recycling.)
When/How/Why did the City of Yankton start participating in this event?
In 2000, the event was just held in Vermillion. In 2003, the Joint Powers (a committee of members from Clay, Union, and Yankton counties) decided to run it in both Vermillion and Yankton. The event was held every other year in both places until in 2008, when it was held every year in both cities. The event was needed to keep the hazardous materials and chemicals out of the landfill and to prevent people from disposing of the materials and chemicals in storm drains or down the sewer system. The services of a government-regulated company, Veolia of North America, are utilized to dispose of what is collected.
What has been the cost involved to the city for providing this service?
The cost to the City varies with how many pounds of material is collected. For example, in 2008, 7,286 pounds of hazardous materials were collected, 78 vehicles participating for a cost of $13,000 just for the City of Yankton. In 2018, there were 178 vehicles participating for a cost of $21,000 to the City of Yankton alone. The Joint Powers set a $5 fee for each vehicle when the event first started to help defray the costs. With the increase of participants and materials collected, in 2008 the fee was raised to $10 per car and is still at that rate.
What is your involvement in this event?
I have been involved with the event since 2005 when I started at the city due to the related connection with my recycling responsibilities. I ask for employees within the City and for volunteers for Keep Yankton Beautiful to help with the event. I request some of the equipment we need and make sure it gets to the Transfer Station, decide who is going to do what jobs based on their skills, help to get some of the setup done the day before, send out public service announcements and do posters to get the word out. The City crew starts around 7:30 a.m. getting the lanes and signs set up and getting things ready inside the building. They do not finish until close to 3 p.m. helping to get the Veolia trucks loaded with all the hazardous materials.
How has the event and the participation changed over the years?
I would say the event has grown tremendously which all of us appreciate. Like I said, in 2008, there were 78 vehicles participating and in 2018, there were 241! In the years in between, the numbers always fluctuate. Since 2009, we have had over 100 vehicles, going up to and above 200 but not below 100. It just depends on when people decide to get rid of the old stuff they have hung on to. When I first started working that day, we had three city employees helping to now this year needing 10 city employees plus assistance from KYB. Four of us will be doing traffic control, while the rest of the City employees will be inside the building helping the Veolia employees unloading materials from vehicles. KYB does traffic control closer to the building, then collects the $10 fee per vehicle which goes to help cover some of the city’s cost for this event.
What happens to the hazardous materials which are dropped off and is any of it reused here in Yankton?
• Latex Paint: Recycle. Utilized to make new paint/colors.
• Oil Paint/Solvents/Adhesives/Gasoline: Fuel Blend. Utilized for BTU content in making of Portland cement.
• Household Cleaners: PH neutralized and processed for introduction back into water resource.
• Pesticides: Incineration. Burned at Veolia owned/RCRA approved incineration facility.
• Batteries: Recycle. Reclamation of precious metals.
• Fluorescent Lamp: Recycle. Retort/recycle of mercury and recycle of glass/metal end caps.
• Aerosols: Fuel Blend. Propellants/solvents utilized for BTU content in making of Portland cement. Metal aerosol cans recycled.
• Thermostats: Recycle. Retort/recycle of mercury.
Yankton does keep oils that we know are good and not used, along with washer fluids and some other various items that we can reuse within the City for our vehicles.
For information on Veolia, you can visit their website at: https://www.veolianorthamerica.com/what-we-do/waste-capabilities .
How does this benefit the citizens of Yankton?
The biggest benefit to the citizens of Yankton is a proper way to dispose of these materials so the hazardous chemicals do not get into our water sources or the environment. This is important not only for humans but also for marine and other wildlife. In the past, people have been known to pour paint or used motor oil down the storm drains, which is totally forbidden by the DENR. Many do not realize that the storm drains go directly into the river, thereby damaging the ecosystem there and endangering the aquatic species in the river. Even if it went through the wastewater treatment plant, there would be damage done there. The wastewater treatment plant contains certain species of bugs to break down the materials that come in. Paints, household cleaners, oils, etc. end up killing those bugs, and a whole chain reaction of problems arise to where parts of the system have to be shut down, cleaned up and new bugs obtained to do the job. Never put anything down drains that does not belong there! Same as just dumping them on the ground. Eventually, those chemicals can leech through the soil into underground aquifers (or even directly wash into storm sewers) contaminating the water you drink. Appropriate disposal of hazardous materials also keeps these items out of our landfill where they leech into and contaminate the ground which shortens the life of the landfill.
What has been the public response to this?
Over and over again, the participants express their appreciation to the city for having this event as all of us have come to realize that it is necessary to properly dispose of these unwanted items. Also, improperly storing some of these items in your house or shed can be dangerous to you, your children, your pets, and your home. This is a great way to also remove combustible hazardous waste from your home.
Any other comments/issues you want to add?
Please wear a face mask that day due to current policies related to COVID-19 which we must respect! Please be patient while you are waiting. One way to help move the lines along is to have the correct change ($10) ready in cash or a check made out to the City of Vermillion. (Vermillion is the location of the Joint Powers.) We do NOT accept credit cards for this event! If you have things in the back of a pickup truck that has a cover on it, roll the cover up while you are waiting in line so the materials can easily and quickly be accessed after you are in the building. Also, PLEASE, stay in your vehicle for your own safety! Hand your keys to one of the people unloading the materials to remove it from your trunk and they will give them back! Unloading has to stop when people get out of their vehicles and that slows everything down. Only individuals with proper coverings are allowed inside the building. Then, please do your recycling earlier that week, as the Recycle Center will be CLOSED on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, to reopen on Monday, April 19 as usual.
Cindy’s Note: For specific information regarding what will be accepted at HHW, please check the city website (http://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste) or call 668-5211 or 668-5212. I also encourage you to check out the Veolia of North America website which Mary mentioned above for more information about their recycling services as well as their treatment and disposal methods. They are a transnational company which also provides decontamination solutions for labs, equipment, and buildings to keep facilities safe as well as a leader in medical waste treatment and disposal at more than 3,700 healthcare institutions worldwide.
