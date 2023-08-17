Experts have come up with the goal of getting 10,000 steps a day in for your health and fitness. Getting in 10,000 steps is close to 5 miles a day of walking. This is a decent amount of daily exercise, especially for people who walk but don’t get exercise from other activities.
Don’t panic if getting in 10,000 steps seems like a lofty goal, especially if you can’t make it to the gym. Here are some different ways to get your 10K in without having some of those 10,000 steps walking into a gym.
1. Park Farther Away:
I used to laugh when I had my gym in Texas, and folks would circle the parking lot for five minutes to find a closer spot to the front door so they could come in and work out! Stop searching for that precious spot and park your car in the farthest corner of the parking lot, whether it’s at work, the kids’ school, or the gym. Every extra minute of walking you do from your car to the front door is worth 84 steps.
2. Take the stairs:
Each flight of stairs you add to your day is roughly the equivalent of taking 38 steps on flat ground. Work on the third floor? You can rock out 152 steps by moving away from the elevator.
3. Get into the grass; Mow, Rake — spend some time doing yard work:
At 120 steps per minute, 15 minutes of outdoor work will help you rack up 1,800 steps, and that could be just your warm-up depending on how big your yard is — or how willing you are to help your neighbor!
4. Take an extra lap when you shop:
Before you hit the check-out line at the grocery store, walk through the aisles one more time. At a rate of 67 steps per minute, grocery shopping might buy you as many as 600 steps — plus, you probably forgot something anyway!
5. Use the other bathroom:
No, not that other bathroom — the one farthest away from your office, desk or if you’re outside, the tree in the other field instead of the one right around the corner (that’s a joke — sort of!). You’ll get extra steps from the jaunt back and forth.
6. Window shop on your lunch break — or walk to lunch:
A slow stroll will earn you 61 steps per minute. You can easily nab 1,200 in a quick lunch break. I had a friend that worked downtown and would just stroll around and stop in her favorite shops to see what new stuff they had — she didn’t even bring her purse or wallet — so it was an inexpensive way to exercise!
7. Walk the dog (or borrow a friend’s pet and go for a walk!):
I mean, actually walk with the dog! Instead of just letting your pet out in the backyard — or sitting on a bench and watching them run around, get up and move with them. While they sniff around a few distractions, you might get distracted yourself and before you know it you’ll have taken nearly 1,000 steps in 15 minutes.
8. Don’t hit send or schedule that conference room meeting:
I used to have a staff member that would send me an email, and his desk was literally 10 feet away! Think, before you send that e-mail to your coworker who sits down the hall (or within shouting distance!), consider the fact that you’ll earn 61 steps per minute if you walk over to talk to them instead. Need to have a meeting, can it be done on your feet? Get the group together and go for a stroll. Who knows, maybe the chance in surroundings will also open up some minds and you might have one of your best meetings ever.
9. Even if your mom’s not coming to visit — Vacuum Your Floors Already!
I know, if you’re like me, you’ve been putting it off for days. But at 94 steps per minute, grabbing the dust buster could make a serious dent in your quest for 10K. What a great deal, you get in your 10,000 and have the cleanest living room you’ve had in years!
10. Wash the car — by hand:
Need those few extra steps to hit that 10K mark. This week, skip the drive-thru, grab the hose, a sponge and get busy! Even if it takes you only 15 minutes or so, it’ll boost your count by 1,000 steps.
Imagine doing each of these 10 items, and before you know it, 10,000 steps is a breeze. What you’ll find is that little things can make a huge difference, in your daily steps and in your long-term health, fitness and wellness!
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development.
