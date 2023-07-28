Dear Car Talk:
I bought a used car and had it for one day. I noticed that the steering wheel was shaking when I stepped on the brake, so I took it to a Mavis Tire shop.
They looked over the car and suggested I have a wheel realignment. And as a separate issue, they said I needed an oil change. Since I just bought the car and didn’t know when it last had an oil change, I agreed.
Well, they took the oil out of my car but did not put any oil back. I started to hear the engine grind, and I parked it after 10 blocks.
What should I ask for from Mavis? So far, they have offered me nothing. I’ve written up a 10-page report on the matter, but all they say is to bring it back and that they’ll look at it. — Daniel
They might owe you an engine, Daniel. Normally, driving 10 blocks without oil isn’t enough to ruin an engine. But normally, an engine in good working order isn’t “grinding” after 10 blocks either, so who knows?
Any shop can screw up. You hope it happens rarely, but it does happen. That’s precisely why shops carry “moron insurance.” When my brother was around, we had to have two moron policies. Anyway, this shop may have to make a claim to pay for their error.
Start by finding another mechanic you trust. If you can’t get a good recommendation from family or friends, go to www.mechanicsfiles.com and search there. Then tell your own mechanic what happened and ask him to assess the engine for damage.
He’ll check the oil pressure and — more importantly — listen to the engine. If you’ve dinged up your engine bearings due to the lack of oil, he may be able to hear that.
If your mechanic finds any signs of damage related to a lack of oil, have him write it up. He might say, for instance, that he examined the car, that normal oil pressure on this car should be 60-80 psi, and he measured yours at 40. And if he hears bearing noises, he’ll state that, too. Then have him include an estimate for repairing or, if necessary, replacing the engine.
And that’s what Mavis will owe you, Daniel. And if they won’t agree, that’s what small claims court is for. Bring your receipts, your 10-page report and the evidence of damage from the third-party mechanic, and you should win.
And I certainly wouldn’t trust the same Mavis shop to evaluate the engine for you. Not only do they have a vested interest in saying “ah, don’t worry about it,” but they’ve already shown signs of pretty serious incompetence.
It’s not just forgetting to refill the oil. They missed your steering wheel issue, too. When a steering wheel shakes during braking, it’s most likely due to warped brake rotors or possibly a worn-out suspension component, like a tie rod end. A wheel alignment won’t fix that — as you probably figured out when you pulled over after 10 blocks. Good luck, Daniel.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.