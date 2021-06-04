PIERRE —The South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management has announced the availability of a website for the public to report suspected fraud, waste, and abuse involving the South Dakota Small Business and Healthcare Grants that were issued by the state using the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“As part of the State of South Dakota’s obligation to the federal government for the funds we received for this program, we’ve hired the CPA firm of Eide Bailly LLP to assist with post-award grant monitoring and to operate an inquiry center,” said Liza Clark, Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management. “This website will allow the public to log complaints about improper payments or potential fraud. All of the inquiry center submissions will be reviewed.”
Nearly $489 million of grants were issued to 4,460 different eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and other community-based healthcare providers. These funds helped to compensate these businesses for reductions in cash flow due to COVID-19.
A link to the reporting website can be found at https://covid.sd.gov/smallbusiness-healthcare-grants.aspx and https://bfm.sd.gov.
