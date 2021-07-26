Mary Alice Main
Come celebrate with us as we wish Mary Alice (Hanson)Main a “Happy 80th Birthday.” The event will take place on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Resort, 43496 Shore Drive, Yankton. Greetings may also be sent to: 2071 Davis Blair NE 68008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.