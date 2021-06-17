MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD
MOORHEAD, Minn. —The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2021. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 14 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Area students, with their majors and hometowns, include:
• Cassandra Lee — Paralegal, Gayville
• Zoie Lee Marcotte — Criminal Justice, Yankton
UNIVERSITY OF MARY
BISMARCK, N.D. — Area residents are among a record 872 students named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online).
To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.
• Ruby Ritchie, Elk Point
• Logan Mahoney, Parkston
• Katie Hauser, Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.