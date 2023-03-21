VERMILLION — More than 900 South Dakota high school students will immerse themselves in experiences that demonstrate what a career in health care is like at the South Dakota HOSA State Leadership Conference March 30-31, held at the Sanford Pentagon, the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls campus and Southeast Technical College.

Now in its 11th year, with the theme “Beyond All Limits,” the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) conference will feature more than 80 academic breakout sessions, competitive events and awards, an exhibitor/college fair and networking opportunities. Students will learn about various health care topics and equipment such as virtual reality goggles and EMT, suturing and knot tying, and OB/GYN simulation and compete in nearly 60 events, such as clinical nursing, physical therapy and behavioral health.

