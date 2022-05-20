LINCOLN, Neb. — Recently, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began offering a free online course that gives Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits to nurses upon completion. The course covers important tobacco cessation topics such as Myths About Quitting, Vaping and E-Cigarette Devices and Tobacco Use Disparities.
Nurses serve on the frontline of healthcare and are often the first health professionals to speak with patients about their health and how to improve their quality of life. Educating nurses about effective approaches on how to guide individuals to a tobacco-free lifestyle could improve many health outcomes.
Registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and nurse practitioners (NPs) can access the free tobacco-related course for CNE credits or a certification of completion. CNEs are an important part of a nurse’s ongoing training and education. These courses keep nurses up-to-date on the latest advances in care and treatment. Nurses are required to attain a certain amount of CNE credits annually.
“DHHS is continuously seeking options to help support Nebraska’s nurses. They are a vital part of our healthcare system and deserve as much backing as possible,” said DHHS CEO Dannette R Smith. “During National Nurses Week, I am particularly proud to offer these free services to our frontline workers.”
Current topics covered within this course include:
• Nebraska Medicaid and Quitline Benefits for Tobacco Cessation
• Best Practices for Tobacco Cessation Using Medication and Behavioral Support
• Connecting the Harms of Tobacco Use to Chronic Health Conditions
• Tobacco Cessation for Behavioral Health Populations
• Vaping And E-Cigarette Devices: What Are They And How Do They Harm?
• Conversations For Screening, Responding, And Preventing Vaping
For additional resources for healthcare providers helping patients quit tobacco, please visit QuitNow.NE.gov/Providers. Credits are also available for Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Pharmacy Education (CPE).
