Drive-In Movie To Be Shown At Calvary Sep 15, 2022

Calvary Baptist Church would like to invite the community to a Drive-in Movie Night in the church parking lot (2407 Broadway) on Saturday, Sept. 24.All are welcome to come early at 7:30 p.m. for live music, followed by the family-friendly movie "Sing 2," which will begin at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or enjoy the movie from your vehicle. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be available.
