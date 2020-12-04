New at the Yankton Community Library this week.
LARGE PRINT
• “The Prairie Prince” by Marcia Lynn McClure, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good” by Tina Turner, nonfiction
• “Lawns into Meadows: Growing a Regenerative Landscape” by Owen Wormser, nonfiction
• “The Ultimate Service Dog Training Manual” by Keagen J. Grace, nonfiction
• “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho, nonfiction
• “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts, fiction
• “The Burning God” by R.F. Kuang, fiction
• “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson, fiction
• “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover, fiction
• “How to Raise an Elephant” by Alexander McCall Smith, fiction
• “Howloween Murder” by Laurien Berenson, fiction
• “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, fiction
• “The Key Lime Crime” by Lucy Burdette, fiction
• “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, fiction
• “The Opium Prince” by Jasmine Aimaq, fiction
• “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley, fiction
• “The Prodigal Daughter” by Jeffrey Archer, fiction
• “Silent Bite” by David Rosenfelt, fiction
• “Tomorrow Will Be Better” by Betty Smith, fiction
• “Welcome to Serenity” by Sherryl Woods, fiction
• “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg, fiction
• “Wyoming True” by Diana Palmer, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, nonfiction
• “The Psychology of Time Travel” by Kate Mascarenhas, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “All Eyes on Her” by L.E. Flynn, fiction
• “Ashlords” by Scott Reintgen, fiction
• “Cut Off” by Adrianne Finlay, fiction
• “Lucy Crisp and the Vanishing House” by Janet Hill, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Look and Find The Night Before Christmas,” nonfiction
• “Look and Find Santa,” nonfiction
• “Look and Find Snowman,” nonfiction
• “What’s The Big Deal About First Ladies” by Ruby Shamir, nonfiction
• “My Encyclopedia of Very Important Sports: for Little Athletes and Fans Who Want to Know Everything” by Chris Hawkes, nonfiction
• “Why Did the Whole World Stop?: Talking with kids about COVID-19” by Heather Black, nonfiction
• “See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog” by David LaRochelle, fiction
• “Snow Days” by Deborah Kerbel, fiction
• “Space and Beyond” by R.A. Montgomery, fiction, board book
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “The Brave” by James Bird, fiction
• “Curse of the Night Witch” by Alex Aster, fiction
• “Just Like Jackie” by Lindsey Stoddard, fiction
• “The Shadow Crosser” by J.C. Cervantes, fiction
• “Sparks!” by Ian Boothby, fiction
• “Stink series #4-10” by Megan McDonald, fiction
• “A Tale of Witchcraft” by Chris Colfer, fiction
• “Unicorn Diaries: The Goblin Princess” by Rebecca Elliott, fiction
JUNIOR DVD’s
• “PJ Masks Save Christmas,” fiction
ADULT DVD’s
• “The Great,” season 1, fiction
• “Think Like a Dog,” fiction
• “Wish Upon a Unicorn,” fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
