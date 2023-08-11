Dear Car Talk:
Around 2015, the power-window controls on my Dodge Durango stopped letting me control the front passenger window. I can move the other windows up and down, but not that one.
Dear Car Talk:
Around 2015, the power-window controls on my Dodge Durango stopped letting me control the front passenger window. I can move the other windows up and down, but not that one.
The problem is my dog likes to rest her paws on the passenger armrest while I’m driving, opening the window when it’s 100-plus degrees or when it’s raining.
Do none of the Dodge engineers have a dog that likes to stick its head out the window? Is there any way to change the controls?
This is a safety issue also, because I’m reaching to pull her out of the window so I can close it while driving around a curve. — Greg
OK, so your dog is able to open the passenger window, because it involved pushing the switch down. But because she hasn’t developed opposable thumbs yet, she can’t reach under the switch to pull it up to close the window. Have you considered a pet monkey instead, Greg?
Actually, I’ll give you two solutions. I believe the problem is in the master window switch, which is on the driver’s armrest.
There’s obviously power getting to it, since it works the other windows. But that one switch — for the front passenger window — has failed. Probably when you spilled a quart of Kombucha on it. It could be a broken wire to the passenger window, too, but that’s easy to test: You disconnect the old window switch, plug in the new one and try it before you put everything back together.
If it works, you’re all set — you needed a new switch. If it still doesn’t work, then you have a wiring problem and you’ll have to track it down.
If that’s too expensive for you (and since you’ve been living with this since the Obama Administration, that might be the case) I’ll give you the solution my late brother, Tom, an inveterate cheapskate, would have suggested.
Find a small, sturdy box that fits over the passenger window switch. Maybe the bottom of an Altoids box or something. Then, use the box to cover up the window switch and secure it with a piece of duct tape. They make duct tape in black, so you can match the car’s interior, which I’m sure is very important to you. That’ll block the dog from stepping on the switch and opening the window.
You can even open the window a few inches when you get in the car, and then cover up the switch so it’ll stay the way you set it. Your dog won’t be happy, Greg. But, hey, you’re the one buying the kibble in this family, right?
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 By Ray Magliozzi And Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.