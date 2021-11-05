Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 6, 2021
Adult Books
Fiction
• “Best in Snow” by David Rosenfelt
• “Beware the Mermaids” by Carrie Talick
• “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
• “Cassiopeia Vitt Adventure Books” #1-6 by Steve Berry
• “Catch the Rabbit” by Lana Bastašić
• “Catch Us When We Fall” by Juliette Fay
• “A Christmas in the Alps” by Melody Carlson
• “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
• “For the Love of Friends” by Sara Goodman Confino
• “Half Sick of Shadows” by Laura Sebastian
• “Her Turn” by Katherine Ashenburg
• “Holidays on the Ranch” by Carolyn Brown
• “If the Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy
• “The Jealousy Man and other stories” by Jo Nesbø
• “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
• “The Minister Primarily” by John Oliver Killens
• “Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes” by Alexa Martin
• “A Most Clever Girl” by Stephanie Marie Thornton
• “No Touching” by Ketty Rouf
• “On a Costal Breeze” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “The Party Crasher” by Sophie Kinsella
• “The Son of the House” by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia
Nonfiction
• “The 36 Hour Day” by Nancy L. Mace
• “The Baseball 100” by Joe Posnanski
• “Brothers on Three” by Abe Streep
• “Don’t Forget Us Here” by Mansoor Adayfi
• “The Lost Café Schindler” by Meriel Schindler
• “Mosaic Crochet” by Esme Crick
• “Not a Nation of Immigrants” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
• “Trisha’s Kitchen” by Trisha Yearwood
• “What Do You Say?” by William Stixrud, PhD
Large Print
• “The Healing of Natalie Curtis” by Jane Kirkpatrick
• “Hello (from here)” by Chandler Baker
• “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins
• “The Princess Stakes” by Amalie Howard
• “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams
Young Adult Books
Fiction
• “How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe” by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
• “White Smoke” by Tiffany D. Jackson
Nonfiction
• “Fallout” by Steve Sheinkin
Junior Books
Fiction
• “Doomsday Race” by Max Brallier
• “Friends Forever” by Shannon Hale
• “Frozen: True Treasure” by Joe Caramagna
• “Rumple Buttercup” by Matthew Gray Gubler
• “Titans: The Fallen Queen” by Kate O’Hearn
Nonfiction
• “Do You Know Where the Animals Live?” by Peter Wohlleben
• “The Secret Life of Whales” by Rena Ortega
Easy Reading Books
Fiction
• “Bear is a Bear” by Jonathan Stutzman
• “Chez Bob” by Bob Shea
• “It Fell From the Sky” by The Fan Brothers
• “Looking for a Jumbie” by Tracey Baptiste
• “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by Kimberly & James Dean
Nonfiction
• “The Boo-Boos That Changed the World” by Barry Wittenstein
• “The In-Between Book” by Christopher Willard
• “Just You and Me” by Jennifer Ward
• “The Leather Apron Club” by Jane Yolen
• “The Lewis and Clark Expedition” by Jessica Gunderson
• “My Book of Butterflies” by Geraldo Valério
• “A True Wonder” by Kirsten W. Larson
Adult DVDs
• “Cruella”
• “Justice League”
• “Luca”
Junior DVDs
• “Storytime with Blue”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.