PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has made November Adoption Awareness Month to recognize those who provide loving, stable forever homes to South Dakota children.
“Adoptive parents play a key role in the future success and prosperity of youth in our great state,” said Noem. “I am encouraging citizens, community agencies, religious and tribal organizations, businesses, and others to help us celebrate our adoptive families and focus our attention on those children who are still awaiting a safe and caring home.”
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and private adoption agencies throughout the state work to find permanent families for children. In fiscal year 2021, 262 South Dakota children were placed with an adoptive family through DSS.
“More families are always needed to help provide children a safe and nurturing environment that creates a strong foundation for the rest of children’s lives,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Adoptive families provide the love, connection, support and belonging that children need.”
To help meet the needs of children, adoptive families in turn need encouragement, ongoing support and services. That is why DSS and its partners launched the Stronger Families Together initiative aimed at helping foster and adoptive families find the resources they need.
