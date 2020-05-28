PIERRE — Foster families play an important role in caring for children in communities across South Dakota and Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Foster Parent Appreciation and Awareness Month to recognize their selfless dedication.
“My goal is to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation, including those in foster care,” Noem said. “Every child should have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a safe environment. We’ve made improving South Dakota’s foster system a priority so that these children can have the safety and stability to reach their full potential.”
The Department of Social Services (DSS) works to create collaborative partnerships with foster families, public and private agencies, as well as birth families to ensure children are safe, supported and successful. DSS licenses foster parents who must meet basic standards and complete a 30-hour education and training program.
Foster care goes beyond just providing a safe environment for children. Foster families help birth families heal and thrive so children can be safely returned home. When a child can’t safely be reunified with their birth parents, foster families help children transition to permanent homes through adoption or guardianship.
“Foster families open their homes and hearts giving hope to the children of South Dakota whose families are in crisis,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We have a great need for foster families for older youth, children with complex needs, and siblings, specifically.”
Noem also extended special thanks to foster families who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During these uncertain times when the risk of exposure to the coronavirus is very real, families have stepped forward to provide care that children need,” Noem said. “I greatly appreciate their sacrifice and compassion.”
To learn more about foster care, visit fosterone.sd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.