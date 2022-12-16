Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 17, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bad Angel Brothers’ by Paul Theroux
• “Blood Moon” by Heather Graham
• “By Her Own Design” by Piper Huguley
• “Cat Brushing” by Jane Campbell
• “Die Around Sundown” by Mark Pryor
• “Improbably Yours” by Kerry Anne King
• “Ithaca” by Claire North
• “Listen to Me” by Tess Gerritsen
• “Lizzie Blake’s Best Mistake” by Mazey Eddings
• “Marlowe Banks, Redesigned” by Jacqueline Firkins
• “The Other Guest” by Helen Cooper
• “A Quilt for Christmas” by Melody Carlson
• “The Rewind” by Allison Winn Scotch
• “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger
• “Spells for Forgetting” by Adrienne Young
• “Such Sharp Teeth” by Rachel Harrison
• “Sunburst” by Susan May Warren
• “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna
• “We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick
• “Wherever the Wind Takes Us” by Kelly Harms
• “The Witch and the Tsar” by Olesya Salnikova
———
Nonfiction
• “The 12-Hour Art Expert” by Noah Charney
• “Big Bang Theory” by Jessica Radloff
• “Brave Hearted” by Katie Hickman
• “The Constitution Explained” by David L. Hudson, Jr., J.D.
• “The Education of Augie Merasty” by Joseph Auguste Merasty
• “The Escape Artist” by Jonathan Freedland
• “How Are You, Really” Jenna Kutcher
• “In the Mouth of the Wolf” by Katherine Corcoran
• “Make Space for Happiness” by Tracy McCubbin
• “Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home” by Marie Kondo
• “My Blessings are Different” by Judy Donahue
• “The United States of Cryptids” by J.W. Ocker
• “Woman Without Shame” by Sandra Cisneros
AUDIOBOOK
• “Mika in Real Life” by Emiko Jean
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Nonfiction
• “A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent” by Isabella Rotman
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey
• “Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers” by Megan Nicolas
• “Lightyear” Disney Pixar Deluxe Junior Novelization
• “Mystery in Rocky Mountain National Park” by Aaron Johnson
• “The Secret Garden on 81st Street” graphic novel by Ivy Weir
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bad Kitty does Not Like Valentine’s Day” by Nick Bruel
• “Bear with Me” by Noemi Vola
• “Different: A Great Thing to Be!” by Heather Avis
• “Elinor Wonders Why: Forest Giants” by Jorge Cham
• “Moon Landing” board book by Jill McDonald
• “Poke-a-Dot! Who’s in the Ocean” by Melissa and Doug
• “What Should Darla Do?” by Ganit & Adir Levy
———
Nonfiction
• “Annie and her Tower of Giraffes” by Karlin Gray
• “Cheetahs” by Jaclyn Jaycox
• “Engineeting for Tornados” by Marne Ventura
• “A Song for the Unsung” by Carole Boston Weatherford
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.