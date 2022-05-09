THEA ROSBERG
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College honored 23 Health Professions students advancing to professional schools during a banquet April 28. Dr. Megan Schuckman of Chadron was the speaker for the event. She encouraged the students by telling them they would be better prepared at CSC than at any other school.
Director of the Health Professions Program Kristal Kuhnel said the banquet is a bittersweet ending to the academic year.
“While everyone associated with the Health Professions Program is delighted to see students successfully get accepted to and move on to professional school, we hate for them to leave because we will miss seeing them around the campus,” Kuhnel said.
The following area students will be attending professional schools.
Medicine
• Thea Rosberg of Wausa, Neb., UNMC.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State proudly announces that 46 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for Fall 2022. Established in 1989 and successfully launching health-care careers ever since, RHOP is a unique cooperative program between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) to meet the health care needs of rural communities, which make up a majority of Nebraska.
Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community, and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs. RHOP represents that commitment and prepares students to return to rural Nebraska and care for its citizens.
“I’m excited to welcome this class of RHOP students,” said Dr. Ron Loggins, dean of the School of Science, Health, and Criminal Justice at Wayne State. “Our RHOP scholars are among the most academically talented and dedicated students in Nebraska. Wayne State is proud to help prepare them for their careers in healthcare. At Wayne State, not only do students engage in a rigorous curriculum, but they also benefit from the close advising and mentoring our faculty and staff provide. We are confident that when students graduate from our science programs, they have a solid foundation and are prepared to succeed.”
RHOP’s benefits include a full-tuition scholarship at Wayne State and guaranteed admission to UNMC. RHOP participants pursue their studies at WSC and UNMC, with the amount of time at each institution determined by the program in which they are enrolled. Students who apply for the program must be a rural Nebraska resident.
RHOP participating fields include Dental Hygiene, Dentistry, Medical Lab Science, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy (new for Fall 2022), Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Radiography.
Area students selected for RHOP for Fall 2022:
• Dentistry — Bryna Fanta of Creighton, Cadyn Uttecht of Hartington
• Medicine — Maycee Zimmerer of Creighton
• Nursing — Anna Tyler of Creighton
• Occupational Therapy — Olivia Dartman of Creighton
• Radiography — Leah Bloomquist of Wausa, Cassandra Granquist of Laurel
“The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently added the Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OT) to their program offerings and this year we celebrate the addition of pre-occupational therapy to RHOP,” Loggins said. “After four years at Wayne State studying Applied Human Sport and Physiology, our graduates enter OT school at UNMC. This rapidly growing profession is a great fit for students that want a career in health care that involves a lot of one-on-one patient interaction. What’s even more exciting is not only are we bringing in new freshmen to this program, but we also are able to offer current Wayne State students sit in this program. By including current students, we are rapidly responding to the need to develop and educate more occupational therapists to meet the needs of Nebraskans.”
Students selected from among current Wayne State students for the College’s new pre-occupational therapy track for RHOP:
• McKenna Leonard of Laurel
Learn more about RHOP at www.wsc.edu/rhop and Wayne State nursing programs at www.wsc.edu/nursing-programs
