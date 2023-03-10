YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
President Liz introduced Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library. Dana presented information about the history of the library and about the variety of programs and services offered at the library. She displayed samples of tactile items now available for the blind and explained the Book Club Bag program.
Minutes of the Feb. 4 meeting were approved as presented on motion by Vi Ranney, second by Dee Carson. Secretary read communications received during the month.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report. She proposed making additional community donations with funds still available in the budget.
Committee Reports: In recognition of Women’s Month’s emphasis on supporting strong women, President Liz presented a Leadership report detailing Eleanor Roosevelt’s support for the black military pilots who were trained at the Tuskegee Institute. Membership Chair Vi Ranney presented information on up-coming GFWC fund-raising tours. Cindy Filips informed the club that the Great American Cleanup date is April 29th, and the annual curb-side pickup of unwanted items begins on April 3rd. Items may be placed on the curb beginning Mar. 25th.
Old Business: Sheets were circulated for members to sign up for our continuing project of volunteering at the food pantry at the Contact Center. Sack Pack event is set for March 8th at Calvary Baptist Church.
New Business: Ruth Ann Dannenbring presented a request from the Mead Museum for the club to spearhead a fund-raising event on June 4 during the Heritage Day celebration. The event will include a bake sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for which members would provide baked goods and volunteers to help at the sale. More information to follow. President Liz asked committee chairs to consider advancing projects to help with fund-raising for the club.
Discussion for further donations was held. Motion by Dee Carson, second by Velma Kuchta to make additional donations of $200 each to Meals on Wheels, the Center Rock-A-Thon, the Boys and Girls Club, and Keep Yankton Beautiful. Motion carried. Amended motion by Mindy Cotton, second by Peggy Schiedel to include Pathways in the donations passed.
GFWC State 1st Vice President Pauline Akland announced that Yankton will host the state convention on April 15 at Christ the King Lutheran Church and gave the 1st Call to Convention. Theme for the event is: “Celebrate, Collaborate, Communicate.” Members have volunteered for various duties during the convention.
Initiation was held for new members Cindy Montgomery and Susie Medlin.
Members celebrating birthdays in March were recognized. Cares and concerns of members was discussed. Door prize winners were Ruth Ann Dannenbring, Pat Raab, Marlene Doty, and Cindy Montgomery.
Our next meeting will be held April 1, 2023. The program is on the Boys and Girls Club. Sharing and Giving will be donations of art & craft material for the club. Hostesses are Kristy Wyland and Donna DeJean.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange Inc. met at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken at noon March 6, 2023, with 10 members and 1 guest present.
President Dana Schmidt called the meeting to order and lead the group in the pledge of allegiance.
Announcements: Paula Tacke gave an update on events at the Mead Museum. Kristi Tacke, Riverfront Broadcasting, reminded everyone that 100 Women of Yankton is accepting nominations through Thursday 3/9. Dana reported the City Commission Election Forum hosted by Interchange and Thrive will be held 3/20. RSVP’s are required for lunch and the public is invited. Nicole Valnes is hosting the 3/27 meeting at Yankton High School with a tour and overview of the CTE (Career & Technical Education) Program.
Hostess Cynthia Miller, Kalin’s Indoor Comfort, introduced her guest and speaker Steve Kistner, General Manager at Kalin’s. Steve gave a presentation on the technology updates “Smart Devices for Your Home” including leak detection, water monitoring, air quality monitoring, humidity control, temperature control, remote vendor support, and advanced solutions to integrate devices.
The next meeting will be held Monday, March 13 ,at noon at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken (Best Western Kelly Inn) and on Zoom. Visitors and new members are welcome; for more information, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Jason Orr called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, March 2, at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion. Derek Van Heek, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Gale Vogt presented his word of the day “gumption,” an adjective meaning “initiative or common sense.”
Heather Thomas presented her speech “Midlife Crisis.” This is a speech that Heather will be presenting at the upcoming district speech contest. She helped her audience ask the question “by midlife, are we just habits built upon habits?”
Stan Sudbeck gave his speech entitled “Up, up and away!” Stan told of his experience having a hot air balloon ride and recalls the balloon owner asking him “Are you afraid of heights or afraid of edges?”
Sheila Ulrich evaluated Thomas’ speech and gave her good pointers for contest preparation. She complimented her vocal variety and gestures.
Cleo Waters evaluated Sudbeck’s speech. She enjoyed his story telling ability and vocal variety.
Van Heek, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Vogt noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Van Heek was timer for the meeting.
As General Evaluator, Jan Schiferl evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best Speaker Award went to Heather Thomas. Best Evaluator Award went to Cleo Waters and Best Table Topics Speech went to Jan Schiferl. Toastmaster Orr adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
Club 6217 welcomes everyone to their OPEN HOUSE which will be held at noon on March 23. Come observe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.