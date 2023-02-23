CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of 341 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Area students include:
• Kaci Wickersham of Verdigre, Neb.
• Joseph Talley of Vermillion.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.
ST. OLAF COLLEGE
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
• Vermillion — Ryan Carlisle, Calhoun and Teresa Carlisle
• Yankton — Blake Wieseler, Tammy Wieseler
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
OLIVIA LARSON
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State University awarded 829 degrees to students in the fall of 2022.
The graduates included:
• Mission Hill — *Olivia Larson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.
An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors.
