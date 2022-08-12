Dear Car Talk:
There are two types of SUVs: those that allow a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood to lay flat in the back and those that don’t.
Dear Car Talk:
There are two types of SUVs: those that allow a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood to lay flat in the back and those that don’t.
Can you please tell the guys that review the vehicles to add this simple fact to their reviews? It’s OK if the plywood hangs out of the rear door on the way back from Home Depot, but the sheet has to lay flat and not scratch the heck out of the wheel well upholstery when you slide it in.
It’s a giant hassle visiting all the dealerships with a tape measure and/or a sample 48-inch-wide piece of plywood to see if it fits. I just read an SUV review and it’s full of useless facts about grill colors, logos, floor mats and nameplates.
Who cares? Does the sheet of plywood fit or doesn’t it? — Frank
I’m afraid you’re in the minority these days, Frank. Very few people carry 4x8 sheets of plywood anymore. If they need some 4x8 sheets of plywood, they’ll have them delivered. Unless you’re in the plywood pilfering business, Frank, in which case I guess delivery is not an option.
Seriously, even contractors will often have plywood delivered to job sites now rather than load and unload it themselves. So, most SUVs aren’t designed to carry a flat sheet of plywood. Only the biggest, full-sized rigs based on pickup trucks will do that, along with some minivans with two rows of seats removed.
But because you took the time to write, I went back over the last 10 vehicles we reviewed on our website, cartalk.com, and have added, below, the information you’re looking for — whether these vehicles will carry a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the back:
• Ford Escape: No.
• Jaguar F-Pace: No.
• Ford Mustang Mach-E: No.
• Subaru Outback: No
• Kia Stinger: No.
• Ford Edge: No.
• Nissan Pathfinder: No.
• Mini Cooper: No.
• Land Rover Discovery: No
• Cadillac CT5: No
So, you can cross those off your shopping list, Frank. Good luck.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.