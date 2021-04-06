WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Throughout the month of April, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free virtual events — including store tours and live classes — to provide education about ways to shop and snack to help manage diabetes symptoms.
• Free A1C Store Tour
Hy-Vee dietitians will conduct 1,000 free A1C screenings throughout the month at more than 40 store locations. Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that individuals living with diabetes use to manage their blood glucose levels by providing information about that individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a 2- to 3-month period. Appointments are assigned on a first-come, first served bases. Limited screenings available.
• “Diabetes Myths, Facts and Low-Carb Snacks” Classes
Hy-Vee dietitians will host live classes on their telehealth platform to debunk common diabetes food myths and provide customers with the basic facts of diabetes management. Likewise, Hy-Vee dietitians will share quick and easy low-carb snacks to incorporate into daily meal plans to help encourage healthy lifestyles. The “Diabetes Myths, Facts and Low-Carb Snacks” classes will be offered 10 times throughout the month.
• Diabetes Virtual Store Tours
Hy-Vee dietitians will lead diabetes virtual store tours at select Hy-Vee locations, while sharing the basics of carb counting, highlighting products to incorporate into a daily routine, lower carb substitutions, and dietitian favorite food brands that shoppers can find at Hy-Vee. The diabetes virtual store tours will be offered 10 times throughout the month.
Register for any of the free events by searching your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. Classes are offered throughout the month of April, by appointment only.
