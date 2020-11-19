TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant. Presiding Officer of the meeting, Janice Stone, opened the meeting welcoming everyone. After, Dan Klimisch gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Janice Stone introduced Toastmaster of the day, Mike Villanueva. Mike introduced Pat Acklie-Roth as General Evaluator who introduced her team for the day’s meeting. Grammarian, Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “niche,” meaning a comfortable or suitable position in life or employment, also a specialized section of the market. Vernon Arens presented his speech titled “Changes” as his Icebreaker speech. Table Topics was led by Roy Wilcox who called on Janice Stone, Dan Klimish, Jeremy Skrenes, Mike Villanueva, Jana Lane, Marsha Dahlseid, Steve Hamilton, Pat Acklie-Roth, Roy Wilcox, and the topic was to give a title of a book we would write, and really sell it. General Evaluator Pat Acklie-Roth called on Janice Stone and Jennifer Haich to give their evaluations. Janice complimented everyone for doing such a great job, and she stated that our meeting flowed smoothly. Reports were given by Grammarian Steve Hamilton, Timer and Ah Counter Jana Lane. Awards were handed out to Vernon Arens for best Speaker, Janice Stone for best Table Topics, and Jennifer Haich for best Evaluator. Our Presiding Officer Janice Stone closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning, and guests are welcome. For more information, call 605-665-8448, or visit http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
DELTA KAPPA GAMMA
Members in attendance (via Zoom) at the Sept. 17, 2020, meeting were: Heather Galvan-Barron, Colleen Chase, Kathy Wright, Vicki Barron, Lynn Moser, Deb Howell, Robin Brooks, Angie Hejl, Dorothea Merrill and Jama Mathison. The treasurer’s notes and minutes from January 28, 2020 were discussed and approved. Joyce Romkema’s husband donated $300 in her memory to the Xi Chapter of DKG. Kathy Wright wrote a thank you to the Romkema family.
The members discussed ideas for programs for the up-coming year. The idea of presentations from International DKG Groups via zoom was brought up. Discussions regarding ideas about how to keep connected virtually and continue to grow our organization were presented. Some of the ideas discussed included placing chocolates and informational notes in the school mailboxes to potential members within the local schools. Zoom with Mount Marty University education students to tell them about DKG.
Program discussions for the coming year included Jessie Bailey from Pathways; Sandy Kramer about lunch programs that are free for school children, Sarah Shortbull and Andrea Wright regarding mental wellness tips, and Lynn Moser on State Park Programs.
The upcoming April meeting will focus on planning for the state convention if it is allowed to go on due to the Corona virus. Donations for Pathways was discussed. Items needed are kitchen garbage bags (13 gallons), paper towels, or monetary donation. $20 will be used from the treasures fund for paper towels (which Dorothea will pick up).
Robin Brooks was awarded the Order of the Rose Award for all her work with Pathways in coordinating, delivering and organizing the donations.
The rescheduled state convention is slated for June 3-4, 2021, in Yankton. Deposits for the Capitol Building and Counterfeit Catering for last year’s convention will be transferred to June 2021 for the State Convention. We will still need to secure block at the local hotels as we get closer to the Convention date.
The newsletter is due in October and Xi will be submitting a picture of the donations made to Pathways. Retired educators offered support for current educators as they work through this pandemic. Members will be emailed the time of the next meeting which will also be a zoom meeting.
