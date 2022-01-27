A 95th birthday celebration for Monsignor Carlton Hermann will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the 4:30 p.m. Mass (which he concelebrates) at Sacred Heart Parish, Yankton.

A small reception will be held afterwards.

Cards may be sent to 2109 W 11th St., Yankton, SD 57078

You are invited to come by and wish him a Happy Birthday.

