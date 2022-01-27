Birthday Celebration For Hermann Feb. 5 Jan 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 95th birthday celebration for Monsignor Carlton Hermann will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the 4:30 p.m. Mass (which he concelebrates) at Sacred Heart Parish, Yankton.A small reception will be held afterwards.Cards may be sent to 2109 W 11th St., Yankton, SD 57078 You are invited to come by and wish him a Happy Birthday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Fire Chief - City of Yankton 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Co. Sheriff Vlahakis To RetireTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesVermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of SonYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseDeWayne ‘Dewey’ PlautzLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PolicePaul BognerDana GaukelFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing Case Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (32)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (19)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (17)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
