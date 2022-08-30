PIERRE — A contingent of more than 35 electric cooperative leaders from throughout South Dakota and western Minnesota visited the facilities of the Southwest Power Pool based in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 25.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is the Regional Transmission Operator (RTO) responsible for managing the electric grid and wholesale power market throughout a 13-state region that spans from the Canadian border to northern Texas.
While RTOs seldom attract much public attention, the polar vortex that swept across the country in the winter of 2021 placed grid operators closer to the spotlight. The roles and responsibilities of RTOs have also come to the fore with concerns over extreme weather events, changing market forces, aging infrastructure, grid congestion, the emergence of renewable power sources and other issues.
The co-op tour was organized by Codington-Clark Electric General Manager Dave Eide. He said he initiated the event because he believed electric cooperatives that transmit and distribute power within the SPP’s footprint would benefit from engaging in face-to-face interactions with those responsible for moving electricity across the grid.
“This was a very eye-opening visit for the group, and we thank our hosts for their hospitality and for showing us their facilities and seeing first-hand how the Southwest Power Pool operates,” Eide said. “Coordination is key and having personal interaction with the professionals at SPP helps in preparation for the next event.”
Eide explained that in the real-time generation, transmission and delivery of electricity, supply and demand must balance out to provide 24-hour continuous service that is safe, efficient and affordable for cooperative members. When situations develop that threaten to throw the system out of equilibrium, RTOs must work in collaboration with electric utilities throughout the service area to keep the network stable.
Sometimes that includes communicating with those entities under the RTO’s umbrella to take decisive measures to modulate either the supply or the demand. During Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, for example, when it became apparent to SPP operators that sub-freezing temperatures were causing consumers to use an inordinate amount of power and thus driving up demand, they began contacting utilities to seek measures to reduce that demand, including making direct appeals to stakeholders and also relying on their respective load control programs.
“The SPP operators have a big responsibility,” Eide said. “During that storm, there was a great risk of the system completely shutting down, which would have done millions of dollars in damage all across the region and caused outages that would have lasted weeks, if not months. But the ability to maintain those open lines of communication and everyone being able to get on the same page to respond swiftly in an emergency situation, that’s what we’re trying to facilitate by making this visit today.”
For the SPP’s part, Vice President of Operations Lanny Nickell said the organization is still studying the impact of the 2021 storm on its 112 customers. A task force was formed to determine necessary changes in the wake of the event and the group identified 22 high-level recommendations, all of them designed to prevent the necessity of having to “shed load,” or interrupt service.
He said the top four recommendations included ways to assure that generation fuel resources are available.
“It’s a difficult job, and we can’t do it alone,” Nickell said. “We have to make sure we’re coordinated and that we each do our fair share.”
Other priorities include safety and environmental responsibility, Nickell said.
The group also toured the facilities of the Arkansas statewide organization and generation and transmission operation. Included on the agenda was a visit to Today’s Power, Inc., a renewable power subsidiary that constructs and operates solar arrays in several states.
Joining the group was Kristie Fiegen, a member of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Billy Gibson, director of communications for the South Dakota Rural Electric Association, said the tour was insightful and met with the obligation of electric cooperatives to pursue continuing education and stay informed to better serve their member/owners.
“Our electric cooperative leaders, employees and board members know the industry very well and do an outstanding job of keeping the lights on,” Gibson said. “But there are lots of moving parts to making that happen 24 hours a day, especially under austere conditions. This was an excellent opportunity to have the conversations now that will help us perform well as we respond to the next event.”
Visit the SPP website at www.spp.org.
