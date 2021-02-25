INTERCHANGE
Interchange met at noon on Monday, February 22, 2021, via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Announcements about upcoming events at Mount Marty and the public library were shared.
This week’s hostess was member Keley Smith-Keller, who serves as a career coach with Springboard. Gary Keller, Executive Director for the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association, joined the group virtually to provide information about the SESD tourism efforts and more information about the association. Gary shared more about publications, membership benefits, events, and promotions executed by the association.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held virtually on Monday, March 8, 2021. For more information about Interchange or joining as a member, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
YANKTON TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held its annual International Speech Contest on Saturday February 20, 2021. This was a hybrid contest in which participants attended either in person at Roy Wilcox’s office or virtually via Zoom. President Angela Mann called the meeting to order and asked Janice Stone to give the invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Kevin Buhl served as Toastmaster and contest chair and introduced his program team of Steve Hamilton as general evaluator and vote counter, Janice Stone as ah counter, Angela Mann as timer, and Jack Dahlseid as grammarian with the word of the day “Promote.” The speech contestants (alphabetically) and titles were: Vernon Arens,” Mourner’s Central Needs;” Marsha Dahlseid “Tight Rope of New Life;” and Walter Rentsch “I Can’t Remember.” Jeremy Skrenes served as chief judge and Pat Acklie-Roth and Roy Wilcox were voting judges. After the speeches, table topics were conducted by Angela Mann who asked members to give a brief speech on presenting or accepting the award for being the top contributor to either the Society of Runaway Shopping and Lost Grocery Store Carts given by Janice Stone to Steve Hamilton or the Underwater Basket Weavers Society given by Jana Lane to Jack Dahlseid. Following table topics, Jack Dahlseid gave the grammarian’s report and Janice Stone gave the ah counter’s report. Toastmaster Kevin Buhl closed the contest by thanking all who participated and announced the results.
Vernon Arens was the first-place winner and Walter Rentsch was the second-place winner of Club 1294’s International Speech Contest for 2021, and both winners are eligible to compete at the Area F62 International Speech contest to be held virtually on March 2, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Jack Dahlseid gave the winning tables topics presentation. Club 1294 will be conducting their annual Table Topics contest on February 28, 2021 at 7:30 am. The public is invited to attend the contest at no cost (see website below). President Angela Mann conducted a brief business session and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 am. Guest are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or virtually via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
