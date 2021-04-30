Piano students of Sheila Peterson held a virtual piano recital the week of March 22, 2021.
Playing solos for the event were Emrie Decker, Brenna and Josslyn Elwood, Adelyn, Eden and Elizabeth Goeken, Carter Guenther, Burkley and Mathea Olson, Kahlen and Kinley Peterson, Claire and Meghan Scott and Peterson.
The following students performed duets with Peterson: Emrie Decker, Adelyn and Eden Goeken, Burkley Olson, Kinley Peterson and Clair Scott.
