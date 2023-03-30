This Holy Week, Mount Marty University (MMU) students will perform the 14 Stations of the Cross, a series of images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of His crucifixion, in a two-night event on campus, April 4-5.

Those interested can witness the Stations on April 4 at 7 p.m. or register for a more immersive evening on April 5, which starts with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the Stations, a procession, adoration, confession, and mass.

