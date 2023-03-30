This Holy Week, Mount Marty University (MMU) students will perform the 14 Stations of the Cross, a series of images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of His crucifixion, in a two-night event on campus, April 4-5.
Those interested can witness the Stations on April 4 at 7 p.m. or register for a more immersive evening on April 5, which starts with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the Stations, a procession, adoration, confession, and mass.
MMU has continued this storied tradition for 10-plus years, with over 600 area students, families, and community members attending in 2022. “It’s a piece of who we are,” says Theatre and Stations Program Director, Andy Henrickson. “This is our heritage, this is our faith, and it’s great that we get to invite people to campus for an event like this.”
According to Henrickson, what makes any event at Mount Marty so special is the students that make it happen. Rachel Flynn, a senior biology, secondary education, and performing arts student who portrayed Mary the Mother of God in last year’s Stations, is in her third year of the program.
The 2023 Stations program is sponsored by the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota with additional support from area parishes, the Diocesan Office of Discipleship and Evangelization, and MMU’s Campus Ministry and Mission.
