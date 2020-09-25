New at the Yankton Community Library this week: 9/25/2020
LARGE PRINT
• “Atomic Love” by Jennie Fields, fiction
• “Children of the Stars” by Mario Escobar, fiction
• “Home With You” by Liza Kendall, fiction
• “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Acrylic: Do More Art” by Rita Isaac, nonfiction
• “Becoming Better Grownups: Rediscovering What Matters and Remembering How To Fly” by Brad Montague, nonfiction
• “Ending Parkinson’s Disease: Prescription for Action” by Ray Dorsey, nonfiction
• “Ghost Flames: Life & Death in a Hidden War, Korea 1950-1953” by Charles J. Hanley, nonfiction
• “Joyful Mending: Visible Repairs for the Perfectly Imperfect Things We Love!” by Noriko Misumi, nonfiction
• “A Motherly Guide to Becoming Mama: Redefining the Pregnancy, Birth, and Postpartum Journey” by Jill Koziol, nonfiction
• “Skillet Love: From Steak to Cake: More than 150 Recipes in One Cast-Iron Pan” by Anne Byrn, nonfiction
• “Super Sourdough: The Foolproof Guide to Making World-class Bread at Home” by James Morton, nonfiction
• “Architects of Memory” by Karen Osborne, fiction
• “Beneath the Same Stars” by Phyllis Cole-Dai, fiction
• “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, fiction
• “Conventionally Yours” by Annabeth Albert, fiction
• “The Crow’s Call” by Wanda E. Brunstetter, fiction
• “The Ghosts of Sherwood” by Carrie Vaughn, fiction
• “Goldilocks” by Laura Lam, fiction
• “Last Tang Standing” by Lauren Ho, fiction
• “The Lost Girls of Devon” by Barbara O’Neal, fiction
• “A Question of Betrayal” by Anne Perry, fiction
• “The Restaurant” by Pamela Kelley, fiction
• “Something Worth Doing” by Jane Kirkpatrick, fiction
• “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• “The Order” by Daniel Silva, fiction
• “Persuasion” by Iris Johansen, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Ms. Gloria Steinem” by Winfred Conkling, nonfiction
• “The Archer at Dawn” by Swati Teerdhala, fiction
• “Chasing Starlight” by Teri Bailey Black, fiction
• “Glass” by Ellen Hopkins, fiction
• “The Lost City” by Amanda Hocking, fiction
• “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer, fiction
• “The Morning Flower” by Amanda Hocking, fiction
• “Private Lessons” by Cynthia Salaysay, fiction
• “Set My Heart to Five” by Simon Stephenson, fiction
• “The Tiger at Midnight” by Swati Teerdhala, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Cheer: A Book to Celebrate Community” by Uncle Ian Aurora, fiction
• “Honeysmoke: A Story of Finding Your Color” by Monique Fields, fiction
• “Wild Symphony” by Dan Brown, fiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Bringing Back the Wolves: How a Predator Restored an Ecosystem” by Jude Isabella, nonfiction
• “Chemistry for Kids: Homemade Science Experiments and Activities Inspired by Awesome Chemists, Past and Present” by Liz Lee Heinecke, nonfiction
• “Insect Superpowers” by Kate Messner, nonfiction
• “Counting Kindness: Ten Ways to Welcome Refugee Children” by Hollis Kurman, fiction
• “Hurricane Child” by Kacen Callender, fiction
• “Kiki’s Delivery Service” by Eiko Kadono, fiction
• “Mr. Lemoncello and The Titanium Ticket” by Chris Grabenstein, fiction
• “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, fiction
• “The Puppet’s Payback and Other Chilling Tales” by Mary Downing Hahn, fiction
• “The Unmapped Chronicles: Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings” by Abi Elphinstone, fiction
• “The Unmapped Chronicles: The Bickery Twins and the Phoenix Tear” by Abi Elphinstone, fiction
• “The Way to Rio Luna” by Zoraida Cordova, fiction
• “Scare Me” by K.R. Alexander, fiction
• “Snapdragon” by Kat Leyn, graphic novel, fiction
ADULT DVD’s
• “Capone,” fiction
• “Four Kids and IT,” fiction
• “Infamous,” fiction
• “Irresistible,” fiction
• “Last Man Standing, season 7,” fiction
• “The Lost Husband,” fiction
• “Outlander, season 5,” fiction
• “The Outpost,” fiction
• “Scoob!,” fiction
• “Weathering With You,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
