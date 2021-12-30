New At The Library Dec 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 31, 2021ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Between Two Rivers” by Margaret Van Epps• “Bryant & May: London Bridge is Falling Down” by Christopher Fowler• “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods• “Damascus Station” by David McCloskey• “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr• “Flicker of Light” by Katie Powner• “The Left-Handed Twin” by Thomas Perry• “Lore Olympus” graphic novel by Rachel Smythe• “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver• “My Darling Husband” by Kimberly Belle• “Nothing but Blackened Teeth” by Cassandra Khaw———Nonfiction• “Baking for the Holidays” by Sarah Kieffer• “The Ballerina Mindset” by Megan Fairchild• “Garfield: Livin’ the Sweet Life” by Jim Davis• “The Shattering: America in the 1960’s” by Keving Boyle• “The Simpson’s Secret” by Lydia Poulteney• “Vegan, at Times” by Jessica SeinfeldAUDIOBOOKS• “Mercy” by David BaldacciLARGE PRINT• “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb• “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano• “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber• “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson• “Evie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes• “The Outfit: Blood and Ashes” by Matthew P. Mayo• “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris• “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich• “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides • “Texas Bluff” by Robert J. Randisi• “This Tender Land” by William Kent KrugerYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Chain of Iron” by Cassandra Clare• “A Lesson in Vengeance” by Victoria Lee———Nonfiction• “Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed” edited by Saraciea J. FennellJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Daisy Dreamer and the Totally True Imaginary Friend” by Holly Anna• “The Islanders” by Mary Alice Monroe• “The Lurking Lima Bean” by Joe McGee• “The Not-So-Pretty Pixies” by Holly Anna• “Tales from Maple Ridge” series #1-6 by Grace Gilmore• “The Wishing-Well Spell” by Holly Anna———Nonfiction• “If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving” by Chris NewellEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Curls” board book by Ruth Forman• “Dino Pajama Party: a Bedtime Book” by Laurie Wallmark• “Phonics: A Kit for New Readers” from scholastic• “Pumpkin Cat” by Anne MortimerADULT DVDs• “The Equalizer: Season 1”• “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”• “Ron’s Gone Wrong”• “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World”• “Stillwater”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs US Government Job Opening - USDA Farm Service Agency 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesJohn HoebelheinrichBrenda FoxhovenJeffrey GudahlDale SchaeferRecords: Suspect Attempted Suicide In JailIn The DoughClass Action Suit Filed Against HSCBrenda FoxhovenDaily Record: ArrestsJudy Heine Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.