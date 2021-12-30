Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 31, 2021

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Between Two Rivers” by Margaret Van Epps

• “Bryant & May: London Bridge is Falling Down” by Christopher Fowler

• “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods

• “Damascus Station” by David McCloskey

• “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr

• “Flicker of Light” by Katie Powner

• “The Left-Handed Twin” by Thomas Perry

• “Lore Olympus” graphic novel by Rachel Smythe

• “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver

• “My Darling Husband” by Kimberly Belle

• “Nothing but Blackened Teeth” by Cassandra Khaw

———

Nonfiction

• “Baking for the Holidays” by Sarah Kieffer

• “The Ballerina Mindset” by Megan Fairchild

• “Garfield: Livin’ the Sweet Life” by Jim Davis

• “The Shattering: America in the 1960’s” by Keving Boyle

• “The Simpson’s Secret” by Lydia Poulteney

• “Vegan, at Times” by Jessica Seinfeld

AUDIOBOOKS

• “Mercy” by David Baldacci

LARGE PRINT

• “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb

• “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano

• “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber

• “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson

• “Evie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes

• “The Outfit: Blood and Ashes” by Matthew P. Mayo

• “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris

• “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich

• “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

• “Texas Bluff” by Robert J. Randisi

• “This Tender Land” by William Kent Kruger

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Chain of Iron” by Cassandra Clare

• “A Lesson in Vengeance” by Victoria Lee

———

Nonfiction

• “Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed” edited by Saraciea J. Fennell

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Daisy Dreamer and the Totally True Imaginary Friend” by Holly Anna

• “The Islanders” by Mary Alice Monroe

• “The Lurking Lima Bean” by Joe McGee

• “The Not-So-Pretty Pixies” by Holly Anna

• “Tales from Maple Ridge” series #1-6 by Grace Gilmore

• “The Wishing-Well Spell” by Holly Anna

———

Nonfiction

• “If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving” by Chris Newell

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Curls” board book by Ruth Forman

• “Dino Pajama Party: a Bedtime Book” by Laurie Wallmark

• “Phonics: A Kit for New Readers” from scholastic

• “Pumpkin Cat” by Anne Mortimer

ADULT DVDs

• “The Equalizer: Season 1”

• “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

• “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

• “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World”

• “Stillwater”

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.