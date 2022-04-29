BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension horticulture specialists will address the latest gardening and landscaping questions from across the state during the “Garden Hour” webinar series. The program will run every Tuesday at 7 p.m. from May 3 through Aug. 30.
“‘Garden Hour’ is a great place to gain information specific to South Dakota’s soils, climate and plants, and to learn about what to look for in your own backyard,” said Rhoda Burrows, SDSU Extension Horticulture Specialist.
The “Garden Hour” series will cover all topics related to gardening including lawns, trees, shrubs and ornamentals, as well as fruit and vegetables. Webinar topics will range from recommended varieties, pruning practices, fertilizing, watering, pests and diseases, in addition to any other horticultural questions asked by the public.
“Garden Hour” is hosted by Rhoda Burrows, SDSU Extension Horticulture Specialist; John Ball, Professor, SDSU Extension Forestry Specialist and South Dakota Department of Agriculture Forest Health Specialist; Kristine Lang, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist and Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist.
Each “Garden Hour” will be recorded and published on the SDSU Extension YouTube channel following the live sessions for those who are unable to attend the webinar.
There is no fee to attend; however, registration for the weekly webinars is required. Those interested can register on the SDSU Extension website. Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to those who register.
Participants are encouraged to submit their questions through the registration form or via email.
To receive regular updates and the latest resources on gardening and landscaping, South Dakotans are encouraged to subscribe to SDSU Extension’s new bi-weekly “Garden and Yard” newsletter. Additional resources and contact information can be found on the SDSU Extension Garden and Yard Problems and Solutions page.
For more information or to submit a question, contact Rhoda Burrows, SDSU Extension Horticulture Specialist, at 605-394-2236 or Rhoda.Burrows@sdstate.edu.
