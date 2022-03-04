Freezing rain this morning changing to a mix of rain and snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..
BROOKINGS — The 2022 South Dakota 4-H Scholarship application is now open and available online through April 1, 2022. There are seven different scholarship opportunities through the South Dakota 4-H scholarship application, and all applications must be postmarked by April 1 to be considered.
Youth who have at least five years of active membership in South Dakota 4-H, are current high school seniors, or are enrolled at South Dakota State University are eligible to apply for South Dakota 4-H Scholarships.
4-H scholarship awards are based on fulfillment of scholarship-specific criteria and the following: 40% scholastic achievement, 40% 4-H project involvement including citizenship/community service and leadership, 10% character, and 10% financial need of the applicant.
The application and scholarship information is available on the 4-H scholarship webpage on the SDSU Extension website at extension.sdstate.edu.
For questions and additional information, contact Rachel Chamblin, SDSU Extension Senior Secretary, at Rachel.Chamblin@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4167.
