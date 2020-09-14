Jeremiah Stark
Zachary Stark and Kassondra Fernau of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Jeremiah Jo Stark, born Sept. 2, 2020, at 5:49 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Eli Stark, 5; and Braxton Stark, 2.
Grandparents are Howard Fernau and Tammy Armstrong, Norfolk, Neb.; Bob and Theresa Perry, Norfolk, Neb.; Rick Stark and Joleen Einrem, Yankton; and Stacia Stark, Norfolk, Neb. Great-grandparent is Dorine Campbell, Columbus, Neb.
