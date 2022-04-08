How would it have felt to be part of the original Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday? The United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, is offering members, friends, and all others interested an opportunity to participate in Holy Week experiences that will help worshipers get closer to knowing that feeling for themselves.
On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., those gathered will participate in a “Christian seder,” a symbolic experience (not a full supper) based on the Jewish Passover ritual meal that was observed and reinvented by Jesus and his disciples at the “Last Supper” and is now the basis for the Christian sacrament of Communion.
Worshipers will sit together around a table in Pilgrim Hall and hear readings from the Old/Hebrew Testament as the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery is told and relived through the tasting of bitter herbs, flatbread, and other foods with symbolic meaning, and also from the New Testament as they are reminded of how God’s saving love is for all people and made known in Jesus’s loving sacrifice.
Good Friday will be marked by an opportunity to experience the day of the Crucifixion by visiting the Stations of the Cross at the House of Mary Shrine (142 Drees Drive, six miles west of Yankton on Highway 52) any time during the day on April 15, using a specially prepared, family-friendly Protestant guide that was distributed to worshipers on Palm Sunday and is available through the church office as well.
The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan will also have them at the Shrine from 5-7 p.m. on Good Friday when she will be present. In addition, during those hours, Stations of the Cross coloring pages can be picked up to take home after the experience for those who wish.
Holy Week comes to a joyous conclusion on Easter Sunday morning when the Yankton UCC offers a full slate of opportunities for all to experience the celebration of the resurrection with worship and fellowship.
The public is warmly invited to participate in an Easter Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. in Riverside Park Shelter #2, and then join the congregation and other visitors at a pancake breakfast at the church beginning at 8:30 a.m. Finally, the worship service in the historic sanctuary at 5th and Walnut begins at 10 a.m.
Directors of music Jennifer and Ted Powell are preparing for what Ted has called “a traditional Easter service.” He’ll be playing the Yankton College Memorial Pipe Organ, and Jennifer will be conducting the adult choir in a classic anthem of joy and celebration, full of alleluias — Martin Shaw’s “With a Voice of Singing.” (The anthem will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the Yankton UCC just celebrated its 154th birthday last week.)
For more information about these opportunities to experience Holy Week with the members and friends of the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, and about the church’s other worship services, programs, and missions, please contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320; 5th & Walnut, alley entrance — push the doorbell) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org).
Both sanctuary and Pilgrim Hall are fully accessible, and the open and affirming church practices “extravagant hospitality.” As Pastor Hickox-Morgan says each Sunday morning, “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”
