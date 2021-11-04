Interchange, Inc., met at noon on Nov. 1, 2021, at Minerva’s. President Kathy Quinlivan called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
11 members attended in person and one attended via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave a recap of their successful Haunted History Overnight Experience event. She also shared two upcoming events: Feed Your Mind at noon on Friday, Nov. 5, with Norm Hofer speaking on Hutterite colonies and the Hall of Trees opening on Nov. 27. There is still time for businesses and organizations to register and decorate a tree. Lois Varvel noted that an open house for the River City Area Woodcarvers Club hosted by Yankton Area Arts on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Jane Bobzin announced that four members of Connecting Artists received recognition at the South Dakota Masterworks competition. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, invited everyone to visit the library on Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to check out books with a T-Rex in honor of DiNovember. She also mentioned a Take Apart Tech for Teens event on Nov. 3 and a holiday card making class using the Canva app on Nov. 9.
Kristi Tacke served as the day’s hostess and speaker along with Whitney Devine from 100 Women of Yankton, a collective giving organization. They shared the history of the group and gave a sneak peek at the upcoming distribution meeting on Nov. 4. 100 Women of Yankton has already distributed $108,000 to seven organizations in Yankton County. Their successful format is being used as a template in several other South Dakota communities.
