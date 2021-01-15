Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2005 Saturn Ion with 127,000 miles on it. It’s in very good condition for its age. However, about a year ago, I was driving it at about 25 miles per hour when the power steering indicator warning light (“PWR STR”) and the chime warning sound came on and the power steering stopped working.
At exactly the same time the transmission dropped down to and remained in low gear, and the speedometer stopped working. Also, at the same time, the check engine light came on, and when I pressed the brake pedal, there was a clicking sound.
After a short time, everything simultaneously went back to normal. The car was fine for about a year. Then it happened again. Now it’s been happening intermittently over the past three weeks. The identical problems all come at the same time and later go at the same time. I took it to my mechanic who checked it for loose wires and loose connectors. He said he even disconnected and reconnected all the connectors at the car’s computer but could find nothing.
At this time, the car has been fine for about a week. Any thoughts? — Dennis
Yeah. My first thought is to challenge your opening statement that this car is in very good condition for its age, Dennis.
I thought that perhaps some failing sensor put your car into “limp home mode.” That’s the same mode you go into after the neighbor kid leaves his bicycle out on the sidewalk, and you bang your shin on it. Limp home mode is designed to protect your car’s catalytic converter.
If the computer gets a reading for one of the engine’s sensors that suggests that harm may be done to your very expensive catalytic converter, it’ll engage limp home mode, which reduces the engine’s power dramatically, making it seem like you’re in low gear. And that’s usually accompanied by a low power light.
But you’ve got so many other warning lights on that I think your mechanic was on the right track to look for a more systemic electrical issue.
Normally, what we’d do in a case like this is something called a shake test. Basically, you grab onto every wire and connector you can find in the car and shake it, hoping that you can reproduce the problem and narrow down its source. And if you’re really lucky, while you’re yanking on all the wires, the car catches fire and that solves the problem.
There are so many things it could be: a corroded ground wire, a bad ignition switch, dirty connectors in a wire harness, a bad electronic control module (computer). Even a failing fuel pump could cause some of these symptoms.
I know you can’t go to your local Saturn dealer anymore (RIP), but you might consider talking to someone at a friendly Chevy dealer, which serviced these cars after Saturn bailed.
Maybe they’ll recognize the collection of symptoms and save you a few hundred hours of diagnostic detective work. If not, you can give your mechanic another crack at it and see if he finds a stored fault code in the computer this time or otherwise gets lucky.
And if that doesn’t work, rest assured, Dennis, you’ve gotten your money out of this car. And if you decide it’s time to move on — like Saturn did 10 years ago — nobody is going to think less of you. Good luck.
