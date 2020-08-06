I was not feeling well the other day, thought I was coming down with something, so I decided to call someone to get medical help. I first contacted Senator John Thune, but he was busy. So then I tried Governor Kristi Noem. She told me not to worry, that everything would be just fine.
Silly? Of course. But that is basically what we have been doing as a country. We have a medical crisis, a pandemic, a health problem, and rather than listen to scientists, doctors and nurses, we have decided to listen to our president, governors, mayors. And guess what? The scientists and medical professionals pretty much agree with one another. Not so with our political leaders. Surprise!
At this point, some of you are not very happy with me, perhaps saying, this stupid pastor has decided to write about a political issue when he should stick with faith issues.
I would argue this pandemic should not be a political issue. It is, for sure, a medical issue, and for Christians and other people of faith this pandemic is a faith issue.
A long time ago, someone asked Jesus, “. . . which commandment in the law is the greatest?” Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and first commandment.”
Then Jesus continued by saying there is a second commandment like the first. “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:36-39)
I believe he was saying that these two commandments are of equal importance, that you cannot have one without the other, that they are so linked, so connected they cannot be separated.
I saw a cartoon some years ago. Jesus is talking to a man. The man asks, you tell me to love my neighbor. But I am wondering, who is my neighbor? Is it the guy who lives next door? Is it a member of my family? Is it the people far away in other places who are having difficult times?
Jesus responds, yes.
Every person you meet, who may be in danger of being infected by this virus is your neighbor. Whether that person is a relative, a close friend, a person you happen to meet at a place of business or simply pass on the street, that person now becomes your neighbor, and you are commanded by God to love your neighbor, to keep your neighbor safe. You are responsible. Therefore you wear a mask. It is not about your comfort, or even your own protection, and certainly not about your freedom. It is about your neighbor’s life. It is about loving your neighbor as yourself. It is about being obedient to God. It is about faith.
Many years ago, there was a short lived TV show called “I’ll Fly Away.” It centered on a southern family and their Black housekeeper in the late 50’s and early 60’s. The father is a District attorney, living with his three children. Mom is in a long term care facility. Once a week the family makes the journey to visit mom. The family is getting ready. Dad asks about the son, who is high school age. The daughter says that her brother is upstairs. Dad goes to him, asks why he isn’t ready. The son says he is not going. Why? Because he doesn’t feel like going. The father explodes in this kind of controlled anger and says, “Feel like going? You don’t feel like going? This is your mother. I don’t care if you feel like going.”
Children still say it. I don’t feel like doing this. I don’t feel like helping. I don’t feel like participating. I don’t feel like getting up.
But we are all grown up now and life and faith are not just about our feelings. Life and faith are about loving God and taking care of the neighbor.
We read and hear the numbers in the paper or on the news, and we cannot take it in. It is beyond comprehension. But each one who is now a number was a mother or a brother or a grandparent or a friend. We hear that the numbers are down today or the percentage of deaths is low compared to the total number of those who have caught the virus.
But each number, each individual number, is a human being, a neighbor, who is loved by someone. And then we have the audacity to claim that as long as the numbers are low, we are doing fine.
There is a poem by Dylan Thomas (1914-1953 ) entitled, A Refusal to Mourn the Death, by Fire, of a Child in London. The last line of the poem reads, “After the first death, there is no other.”
So we may brag in South Dakota that there have not been many deaths, but if one of those who has died is your mother or your husband or your child or your friend . . . well then, after the first death there is no other.
