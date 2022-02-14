In recognition of the need for more agriculture education opportunities specifically geared toward Native students, the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF) and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) established the Tribal Agriculture Fellowship (TAF) with additional support provided by John Deere, Farmer Mac and the Farm Credit.
TAF is awarding fellowships to Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students pursuing technical, undergraduate, and graduate degrees in agriculture. The mission of the Tribal Agriculture Fellowship is to create opportunities for students to advance their education in agriculture, increase specialized knowledge and promote sustainability of agriculture in Tribal communities.
“This fellowship program is the first of its kind — a fully funded educational opportunity for Native students pursuing agricultural or technical degrees. NAAF’s mission is to make grants to eligible organizations to fund projects that serve Native farmers and ranchers and promote continued engagement in agriculture across Indian Country. With other leading agriculture industry groups, we are fulfilling our mission and creating a joint mission to continue to leverage our funding and resources to assist individuals who pursue agriculture education.” says Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund.
The Tribal Agriculture Fellowship is managed by the nonprofit organization, Native Agriculture Education Fellowship Program (NAEFP). On the importance of having Native students in agriculture, Native Agriculture Education Fellowship (NAEFP) Board President Karli Moore said, “Native people have been agriculturalists since time immemorial. TAF aims to continue this legacy by advancing Indigenous presence in educational and professional spaces. Fellows will have the opportunity to grow their expertise and become the next generation of land stewardship leaders.”
“Preparing for the future of food and agriculture begins with investing in not only research, but also the development of our scientific workforce so they are well-equipped to tackle future food system challenges,” said FFAR Scientific Program Director Dr. LaKisha Odom. “FFAR is proud to support the Tribal Agriculture Fellowship to advance the education and skillsets of future Native scientific leaders and researchers.”
TAF was designed to aid Native students in achieving their educational goals leading to careers in agriculture. The fellowship program provides a generous benefits package that can include up to four years of fellowship status, with funding to earn agricultural degrees or technical certifications.
Eligibility Requirements
• Rising and current technical, undergraduate, or graduate student
• Provide proof of Tribal enrollment or community connectedness
• Upon selection for TAF, provide acceptance/enrollment information for selected academic or certificate program
Applications for the fall semester are now open through March 4, 2022. To apply visit www.taffellows.org.
