PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new income guidelines for the WIC Program effective May 3, 2021.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provided at no cost to eligible moms, infants and children. Its goal is to offer education on healthy eating, nutrition and breastfeeding, make referrals to other services and help improve health by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets.
If your family income does not exceed the following amounts (185% of Federal Poverty Level) or the size of your family, you could qualify for WIC: 1 — $23,828; 2 — $32,227; 3 — $40,626; 4 — $49,025; 5 — $57,424; 6 — $65,823; 7 — $74,222; 8 — $82,621; 9 — $91,020; 10 — $99,419.
To find out if you or your children are eligible for the WIC Program and to apply online go to https://sdwic.org/eligibility/. Or you can call for an appointment at your local WIC Office/Community Health Services Office. Offices can be found under the county listings in your phone book or on the web at http://sdwic.org/locations/.
WIC is an equal opportunity provider. More information about the program is available at http://sdwic.org/.
