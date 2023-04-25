BURKE — The Billie Sutton Leadership Institute’s fifth year is underway, and the 2023 Sutton Leaders and Rural POWER class has been announced.
Sixteen members of the new class met for a training seminar this past weekend in Oacoma to kick off the year-long leadership development program.
After launching the fifth year of the program, Billie Sutton, a former state senator, 2018 candidate for governor of South Dakota, and founder of the Sutton Leadership Institute said,
“Year after year I’m impressed by the talent and passion of the leaders who come to this program with a focus on making our state a better place. South Dakota and all of its towns and cities are stronger because of their contributions to their community. We’re proud to be investing in these leaders’ potential and supporting their efforts across the state.”
Members of the 2023 class of the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute include:
Adam Jorgensen, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders; Angie Cleberg, Aberdeen, Sutton Leaders; Bobbi Jo Horsted, Sioux Falls, Rural POWER; Brendyn Richards, Vermillion, Rural POWER; Carmen Garcia Pacheco, Tabor, Rural POWER; Courtney Sully, Wagner, Rural POWER; Elaine Yellow Horse, Rapid City, Sutton Leaders; Jake Danielson, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders; Jessica Murano, Brookings, Rural POWER; Karin Eagle, Rapid City, Sutton Leaders; Kendra Gottsleben, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders; Lesley Atkins, Gregory, Rural POWER; Lindsey Peterson, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders; Sara Burtis, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders; Sentel Schreier, Belle Fourche, Rural POWER; and Serene Thin Elk, Sioux Falls, Sutton Leaders
The non-partisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit Billie Sutton Leadership Institute is dedicated to inspiring and preparing the next generation of leaders to build a stronger South Dakota and more vibrant communities and workplaces through service to others.
Sutton Leaders is the Institute’s original program, now in its fifth year, focused on leadership development, community engagement, and public service across South Dakota.
Rural POWER, now in its third year, seeks to grow a new generation of rural leaders and encourage involvement in local rural cooperatives providing essential services to South Dakota communities.
