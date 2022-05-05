The University of Nebraska Medical Center will hold in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.
Ceremonies, which will take place May 5 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 7 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be livestreamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.
Masks will be required for everyone in attendance for the duration of the in-person ceremony. There will be no COVID-related restrictions on the number of guests allowed per graduate, and tickets will not be issued.
Below is a list of area graduating students and their hometowns.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Creighton — Kasey Kuhl
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Hartington — Sydney Steffen (With Distinction)
• Niobrara — Ashley Guenther
• Wausa — Kara Lawson
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
• Ponca — Shelby Rickett
• Randolph — Mollie Lemmons
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
• Dakota Dunes, SD — Noah Svec
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to more than 800 students during its spring commencement program Friday, May 13, in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse. This includes more than 185 graduate students and nearly 30 past graduates who are now participating in the live commencement.
MSUM will award a posthumous degree to Joseph Keller, the local Fargo Shanley Deacons super fan and MSUM student and Dragons fan. Keller was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at age 5 and died May 22, 2021. His parents will be accepting the degree.
Area graduates include:
• Steve Jorgenson — Operations Management (BS), Yankton
• Cassandra Lee —Paralegal (BS)/ Magna Cum Laude, Gayville
