BROOKINGS — The statewide South Dakota Humanities Council has awarded $42,000 to cultural organizations struggling to maintain operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline was June 30 for the first funding round of the South Dakota Humanities Council CARES Act Grant, which provides unrestricted operating support, humanities program support, or both to qualifying organizations impacted by COVID-19. A total of $42,210 was awarded to five organizations in four counties. Numerous other applications are pending committee approval.
Area entities receiving funds include:
• Yankton County Historical Society in Yankton (Yankton County) received $9,710 for operating expenses, cleaning supplies and salaries.
• Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home in Yankton (Yankton County) received $6,000 for operating expenses and maintenance.
The SDHC may hold a second round of funding for the SDHC CARES Act Grant, which during its first round offered up to $10,000 per organization to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel. For updates on the possibility of a second round of funding, visit http://sdhumanities.org/subscribe to receive updates via SDHC’s monthly newsletter. More information can also be found at http://sdhumanities.org/cares.
The grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
Awards are determined, in part, by financial need and operating budget. A match is not required. General criteria stipulate that organizations maintain a primary business address in South Dakota and have 501(c)(3) status and a DUNS number (active SAMS registration not required).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.