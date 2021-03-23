Toastmaster Club 6217
Toastmaster Jason Orr called to order the virtual meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Cleo Waters, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge. The group welcomed guest Megan Hanefeldt to our meeting.
As grammarian, Holly Wortmann presented her word of the day “repleat,” meaning “filled or well-supplied with something.”
Sheila Ulrich presented her speech “Building a Plan of Action.” She spoke about the importance of being “in tune” with any project and participants for successful completion of the plan.
As Table Topics master, Joyce Stevens asked Holly Wortmann, Chris Wortmann, Steve Anderson, Cleo Waters, Megan Hanefeldt, Jason Orr and Sheila Ulrich questions regarding St. Patrick’s Day to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Chris Wortmann evaluated Sheila’s speech. He complimented her content and speech structure and offered helpful comments for future speeches such as the use of gesturing.
Holly Wortmann, as Ah Counter noted uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. She also noted use of connector words, unnecessary fillers and uses of the word of the day.
As General Evaluator, Waters evaluated the meeting as a whole. She also acted as Joke Master and shared Irish jokes.
The best speaker award went to Sheila Ulrich. The best evaluator award winner was Chris Wortmann. The best table topics award went to Holly Wortmann. Toastmaster Orr adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 is meeting virtually each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome guests to join in from home and observe the fantastic benefits of being a Toastmaster! Contact us on our facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 to find out how!
