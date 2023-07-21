LINCOLN, Neb. — Any Nebraska resident enrolled in a licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program, or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program is eligible for a Fall 2023 scholarship up to $2,500.

In 2022, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was granted $5 million in scholarships through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Nebraska nursing students. So far, approximately $1.1 million in scholarships have been disbursed to nearly 400 nursing students for the Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters.

