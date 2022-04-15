LINCOLN, Neb. — April has long been observed as Parkinson’s Awareness Month, as it is the birth month of James Parkinson, the London physician who was the first to describe Parkinson’s disease in 1817.
Parkinson’s Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase awareness about this disease and its symptoms, as well as a way to offer support to those who suffer from it. The red tulip has been the global symbol of Parkinson’s disease (PD) since 2005.
PD is a long-term disorder where the central nervous system that affects the motor system degenerates. Symptoms include tremors, movement and balance difficulties, limb rigidity, and delayed muscle action. One side of the body is often affected first, but as PD progresses, both sides are impacted. Approximately 10 million people in the world have Parkinson’s. While each person’s reaction to the disease differs, consequences are frequently serious.
There is currently no cure for PD. However, raising awareness, finding the right medications, and providing proper education on their illness can help those who are impacted by the condition.
Discovering the right medications, therapies, support systems, and other ways to stay independent can enhance the quality of life for those with PD. Food choices (what is eaten as well as how much and how often) can impact both the health and comfort of the individual. Emotional strength is just as important as physical health; learning ways to successfully navigate the many feelings associated with a PD diagnosis is vital. There are many ways to maintain a good quality of life when living with PD. Aerobic exercise helps build new pathways in the brain to replace those that were damaged, leading to the improvement of motor symptoms and possibly stemming the symptoms of PD.
Parkinson’s is a progressive disease; it changes over time, making it necessary for patients and caregivers to adapt to changing roles along the way. Responsibilities may include helping a loved one with daily activities, managing medications, and making financial decisions.
A strong support network is essential for the wellbeing of those diagnosed with PD—and their network of caregivers. Having a community of support can have notable benefits, including revitalized energy, renewed interest in creative endeavors, and the realization that there are others going through the same journey.
