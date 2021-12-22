KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Secretary Carol Frey read a letter from Carol Flynn, Sioux Falls, thanking the chapter for sending her 60-year membership pin. A moment of silent prayer was observed for victims of recent tornadoes.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. The chapter recognized one December birthday and one December wedding anniversary and also presented Worthy Matron Koep with a Christmas gift.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Jo Dean’s Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, December 18, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from rural Yankton County, and one from South Padre Island, TX.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Janice Stone gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “symbol,” which means something used or regarded as standing for something else. Janice Stone gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways — Presentation Mastery (Level 3 elective), Using Descriptive Language, titled “White Horse Ranch.” Jeremy Skrenes conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various aspects of Christmas and New Year’s. Pat Achlie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Walter Rentsch evaluated Janice Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by Steve Hamilton as ah counter who reported on the use of filler words like “ahs” and “ums” and as grammarian who reported on use of the word of the day “symbol” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Jeremy Skrenes who reported on speaking times; vote counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Janice Stone for best speaker, Walter Rentsch for best evaluator, and himself for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
