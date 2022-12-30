Dear Car Talk:
You missed a chance to tell John (the guy with the swollen lug nuts) to just go to his Friendly Local Auto Parts Store to get replacement lug nuts for his 2015 Lincoln MKZ.
Dear Car Talk:
You missed a chance to tell John (the guy with the swollen lug nuts) to just go to his Friendly Local Auto Parts Store to get replacement lug nuts for his 2015 Lincoln MKZ.
I had the same problem, and my local O’Reilly store had a set of four for $10. Buying them there for all four wheels totaled $40 (plus tax) vs. the Lincoln dealership’s $100 (plus tax). — Dennis
This is a fine solution, Dennis. As long as you are willing and able to remove the old lug nuts yourself.
There are a lot of readers who just don’t want to remove a set of lug nuts and then make sure the new ones are torqued to the right specification. And, in some cases, when the nuts are swollen, they can be hard to remove. But, if you’re willing and able to remove the old ones and install the new ones, you can save yourself $60 with Dennis’ advice. Go with my blessing, child.
———
Dear Car Talk:
You recently answered a question about swollen lug nuts that the manufacturer’s wrench would not fit. I had the same problem with a flat tire on a 2011 Toyota van. Even the AAA guy had trouble removing the wheel.
My solution was to buy a slightly larger, 22 mm X 1/2 inch socket that I attached to an (18-inch) expandable socket wrench, which gives you lots of torque. The socket fits all the expanded nuts. I leave the wrench in the car. Cost was about $40.
Of course, I haven’t had a flat since I bought this. Different cars will require a different-sized socket. — Charles
Another good, money-saving solution, if you’re a do-it-yourselfer and comfortable with tools.
And, as long as the lug nuts don’t swell up any more before your next flat tire, and require a 23mm socket by then, Charles, I think you’ll be OK.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.