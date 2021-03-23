BON HOMME
High School Honor Roll
Third Quarter: 2020-2021
Merit Roll
• Seniors — Brooke Bechtold, Mckenzie Carson, Hannah Cuka, Sawyer Goeden, Hailey Johnson, Makayla Kelley, Claire Sorenson, Cassidy Soukup, Lacey Wittmeier
• Sophomores — Marcus Carson, Jaden Kortan, Daryan Stoebner
• Freshmen — Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Zakk Bertrand, Noah Heesch, Trent Herrboldt, Maggie Hoerth, Kaleb Kubal, Hannah Lindula, Gavin Martin, Evan Sallee, Zachary Sestak
• Juniors — Ava Brandt, Elijah Eastman, Karsten Kozak, Elizabeth Soukup, Camille Sykora, Carter Uecker
• Sophomores — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Emy Jewell, Memphis Kaul, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Skye Kotalik, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Logan Winckler
• Freshmen — Mage Bertrand, Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Clay Muller
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jenae Alberts, Alanna Boedeker, Kody Pickner
• Juniors — Karissa Boyd, Jacob Denton, Nathaniel Hall, Drew Hejna, Emma Jaeger, Wyatt Luke, Jillian Navratil, Bryleigh Payne, Matthew Rezac, Kendra Spulak
• Sophomores — Jaymison Bjorum, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Nathan Meyer, Aidan Sobotka, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Freshmen — Landon Bares, Chapin Cooper, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Amber Pisano, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Jurni Vavruska
———
Middle School Honor Roll
Third Quarter: 2020-2021
Merit Roll
• 8th Grade — Madison Frank, Gram Gause, Jackson Kaul, Raelee Lanphear, Hunter Lhotak, Landon Schmidt, Aspen Schonebaum, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek
• 7th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Joslynn Navratil, Payten Nielsen, Zachary Schlaefli, Ty Stepka, Tarynn Torsney
• 6th Grade — Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper, Caleb Cuka, Jersie Schonebaum, Emersyn Tucker
———
‘A’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Kendra Bechtold, Peyton Hellmann, Kenadee Kozak, Adley Scheuerman
• 7th Grade — Taycee Ranek, Caden Zomer
• 6th Grade — Isaiah Crownover, Chandra Jelsma, Sadie Knoll, Roper Lhotak, Cooper Mudder, Addison Reynolds, Carter Smith, Catherine Uecker
———
‘B’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Nevaeh Myers, Grace Sanders, Breece Slade, Bane Wickett, Danica Winckler
• 7th Grade — Emma Balvin, Brody Buchholz, Reese Hejna, Zachary Humpal, Amelia Rathgeber, Colby Soukup, Brianna Spulak
• 6th Grade — Alex Adler, Maxwell Beran, Calvin Caba, Sabrina Cropper, Madison Einrem, Ryvr Larson, Kallie Meyer, Emma Schenkel, Hunter Sobotka, Leah Whittington, Taylor Zoss
KATELYN HAIAR
OMAHA, Neb. — A total of 118 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments.
Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students - a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.
Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
The UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, are listed by hometown, name, specialty and location of residency assignment.
———
CLASS OF 2021 RESIDENCY ASSIGNMENTS
• FORDYCE — Katelyn Renee Haiar, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha, Neb.
PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to the fall 2020 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa:
• Morgan Macleary of Tripp;
• Jarod Mau of Elk Point.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
